Erbil plans statue for US Senator Lindsey Graham

Shafaq News- Erbil

Authorities in Erbil said Wednesday they plan to erect a statue of US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in the capital of the Kurdistan Region for his positions on Kurdish affairs.

Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw told Shafaq News that the administration had decided to proceed with the project under a petition submitted by a group of writers and intellectuals, and would place the statue at a prominent location in the city.

Graham has been publicly supportive of Kurdish forces in Syria during periods of tension between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). He has also been involved in US congressional discussions concerning Washington’s policy toward Kurdish-controlled areas.

No timeline or design details for the statue were announced.