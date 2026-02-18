President Barzani, US envoy focus on Kurdish unity, Baghdad ties

2026-02-18T13:19:08+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

President Nechirvan Barzani discussed on Wednesday with Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Iraq, the Kurdish affairs and Erbil–Baghdad relations.

The meeting also addressed Washington’s ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the trajectory of Iraq’s political process, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the United States and both Baghdad and Erbil, and discussed broader regional developments.

