Iraqi ruling bloc prepares meeting on PM nomination as deadline approaches

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) is preparing for a decisive meeting within hours to determine its nominee for prime minister as a deadline linked to US warnings approaches on February 19, a source within the bloc told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source indicated that a message from Washington, delivered through intermediaries, initially called for a decision within 48 hours before the period was extended by five days, setting Thursday as the new cutoff. The meeting is expected to decide whether the bloc maintains or changes its nomination, with divisions persisting between leaders who favor withdrawing Nouri Al-Maliki and others who oppose any revision.

Under Iraq’s informal power-sharing arrangement, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. The constitution requires parliament to elect a president by a two-thirds quorum before the president can task the largest bloc —currently the CF, which holds more than 185 of parliament’s 329 seats— with forming a government. The bloc has nominated Al-Maliki, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014.

US officials, however, have warned that Al-Maliki’s return could affect cooperation with Baghdad. A State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News that Washington may reassess relations if he assumes office, citing concerns over the influence of “Iran-backed militias,” Tehran’s role in state institutions, and the direction of economic ties. A political source indicated that Al-Maliki has rejected speculation about withdrawing from the race.

