Ramadan observance reshapes daily rhythm in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah and other cities across Iraqi Kurdistan marked the start of Ramadan on Wednesday as daily routines shifted, with quieter streets during daylight hours, reduced restaurant activity, and mosques drawing large crowds of worshippers.

Karzan Mohammed, a restaurant owner in the province, told Shafaq News that adjustments are voluntary and reflect respect for those observing the fast. “Daytime customers are usually travelers, patients, or others exempt for religious reasons,” he noted, adding that restaurants avoid promoting public dining during fasting hours in line with social norms.

Placing fabric curtains at entrances, he clarified, remains a common Ramadan practice even without official directives. “The coverings are kept in place from after suhoor until sunset, then removed following iftar as normal evening service resumes until the pre-dawn meal.” He said the approach allows service for those with valid exemptions while preserving the spiritual atmosphere of the month and encouraging mutual respect within the community.