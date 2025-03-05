Al-Sulaymaniyah Mosque: thousands of Ramadan meals daily

Shafaq News/ The Grand Mosque of Al-Sulaymaniyah has been a pillar of humanitarian support for decades, offering thousands of free meals to those in need as part of a long-standing community initiative.

During Ramadan, this effort expands significantly, with the mosque hosting large-scale iftar gatherings to serve fasting individuals.

"Every day, we distribute 3,000 cooked meals to impoverished families, in addition to 1,500 iftar meals throughout the holy month," said Iqbal Latif, head of the mosque’s kitchen.

Latif emphasized that the initiative, which has been ongoing since the mosque’s establishment, is overseen by the mosque’s administration and relies on a dedicated team of volunteers who prepare and distribute meals.

"This program reflects the spirit of social solidarity encouraged by Islam, aiming to ease the struggles of the poor and provide essential support, especially during Ramadan," he added.

The Grand Mosque of Al-Sulaymaniyah continues to serve as a beacon of generosity and social cooperation, fostering a culture of compassion and mutual aid, particularly in times of heightened need.