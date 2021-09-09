Report

An arrest warrant issued against Mulla Mustafa, a source reports

Date: 2021-09-09T16:18:15+0000
Shafaq News/ A source in al-Sulaymaniyah said there are reports about an arrest warrant was issued against a businessman in Kurdistan Region, Faruq Mulla Mustafa.

The source added that the Asayish forces and al-Sulaymaniyah police surrounded Mustafa in his office.

Earlier today, a security force surrounded the headquarters of Faruq Mulla Mustafa companies, a well-known Kurdish businessman, at Salem street, downtown al-Sulaymaniyah, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that another force currently surrounded the Iron plant of Mulla Mustafa in the Bazian sub-district.

The raid was carried out by a unit from PUK's Golden force and the Commandos affiliated with Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, a commander of the PUK who serves as a Vice President of Kurdistan.

The unit seized the plant's equipment and machinery.

According to the source, the plant is owned by the son of Faruq Mulla Mustafa, a well-known Kurdish businessman close to Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the ousted PUK co-leader.

