Iraq arrests drug suspects, ISIS operatives in border raids

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested eight drug suspects, including four foreign nationals, at four border crossings with Iran, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. The arrests took place at Al-Sheeb in Maysan, Shalamcheh in Basra, Zurbatiyah in Wasit, and Al-Munthiriya in Diyala.

The suspects were found carrying hashish, methadone, and crystal meth, the ministry said in a statement. “They have been referred to the judiciary along with the confiscated substances.”

In a separate operation, Iraqi security forces arrested a suspected terrorist and a drug trafficker and destroyed multiple ISIS hideouts in different provinces. In coordination with the Kurdistan Region's Asayish operations directorate, security forces captured an alleged ISIS member in Al-Sulaymaniyah, while a drug trafficker was detained in Dhi Qar, according to a statement.

Security forces also raided ISIS positions, destroying four hideouts and three caves in Salah al-Din province. Another site was demolished in Kirkuk’s Wadi al-Shay area with support from the National Security Service.

Meanwhile, police in Babil province arrested 13 individuals on various criminal charges, including drug trafficking. Authorities seized quantities of crystal meth and narcotic pills during the operation.