Iran welcomes Iraqi mediation efforts to revive talks with the USA

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed openness on Monday to Iraq’s mediation efforts aimed at reviving bilateral negotiations between Tehran and Washington, praising Baghdad’s interest and role in issues related to regional peace and stability.

Speaking at a press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said that launching any negotiation track between Iran and the United States “requires genuine commitment by all parties to the norms and principles governing diplomatic talks.”

Baqaei noted that “Iraq’s concern over regional stability, similar to Iran’s own concern for the security of its surroundings, is worthy of appreciation,” adding that Iraq, as a neighboring, Muslim, and friendly country, closely follows developments across the region.

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said in a televised interview with Al-Mayadeen TV that there are “ongoing” efforts to hold negotiations between the United States and Iran in Baghdad.

Regarding these comments, Baqaei said Tehran has consistently welcomed goodwill initiatives by regional countries seeking to help reduce tensions. He added that experiences in the region over the past five or six months have clearly shown that without adherence to established negotiation rules, describing the emergence of a realistic negotiation track would be inaccurate.