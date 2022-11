Shafaq News/ Two members of the Islamic State (ISIS) group were killed in clashes with the security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah's district of Chemchemal, a security source revealed on Sunday.

"The terrorists were trapped by the security forces and died after 30 minutes of clashes," the source said.

"The Asayish received detailed information about their whereabouts, and the arrest was carried out as soon as the judge issued an arrest warrant," the source concluded.