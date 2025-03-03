KRI ahead of Women's Day: Wreaths adorn graves in Al-Sulaymaniyah
Shafaq News/ In preparation for International Women's Day on
March 8, women's graves in a cemetery in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region
(KRI), were adorned with wreaths in their honor.
The South Kurdistan Women in Support of Rojava campaign
launched its Women's Day activities by visiting the graves of unidentified
women in Saiwan Cemetery to highlight their struggle in various fields.
Feminist Messages Bekhal Saber, a participant in the
campaign, told Shafaq News that March 8 is an essential day for women
worldwide, serving as a pivotal moment to continue the struggle against male
oppression, gender discrimination, and social injustice. "As Kurdish
women, we believe that achieving equality requires resilience and unity among
us.”
Kurdish women, Saber emphasized, have proven their role in
various fields, including politics, administration, and social activism, yet
still face “significant challenges, particularly gender-based violence and the
lack of justice in many areas,” noting that such initiatives strengthen women's
presence and role in building society.
Violence Against
Women Discussing the rise in violence against women in the Region, the activist
warned, "The increasing cases of murder and domestic violence against
women in Kurdistan are alarming and reflect the ongoing challenges they
face."
Despite awareness efforts, statistics reportedly show a
troubling rise in femicide and violations against women, necessitating serious
action from authorities and civil society to address this issue.
Activity Schedule The campaign continues with a series of
women's events leading up to March 8:
March 1-2: Visits to the graves of unidentified women in
Al-Sulaymaniyah, followed by a large-scale online campaign using a special
hashtag symbolized by wreaths to commemorate women.
March 3: A seminar on women's issues, focusing on the
challenges they face and the legal and social rights that need strengthening.
March 4: A visit to centers supporting survivors of
violence, where activists will meet with women to hear their stories and
explore solutions to enhance protection and psychological and social support.
March 5: A protest condemning the rise in violence against
women, calling for stricter laws and enhanced legal protection mechanisms.
March 6: A large women's march in Al-Sulaymaniyah, with
participants raising slogans emphasizing women's solidarity and the importance
of amplifying their voices to decision-makers.
March 8: A public
gathering featuring an artistic performance to celebrate Women's Day, alongside
cultural and awareness activities that highlight women's role in society and
stress the importance of justice and equality.