KRI ahead of Women's Day: Wreaths adorn graves in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ In preparation for International Women's Day on March 8, women's graves in a cemetery in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region (KRI), were adorned with wreaths in their honor.

The South Kurdistan Women in Support of Rojava campaign launched its Women's Day activities by visiting the graves of unidentified women in Saiwan Cemetery to highlight their struggle in various fields.

Feminist Messages Bekhal Saber, a participant in the campaign, told Shafaq News that March 8 is an essential day for women worldwide, serving as a pivotal moment to continue the struggle against male oppression, gender discrimination, and social injustice. "As Kurdish women, we believe that achieving equality requires resilience and unity among us.”

Kurdish women, Saber emphasized, have proven their role in various fields, including politics, administration, and social activism, yet still face “significant challenges, particularly gender-based violence and the lack of justice in many areas,” noting that such initiatives strengthen women's presence and role in building society.

Violence Against Women Discussing the rise in violence against women in the Region, the activist warned, "The increasing cases of murder and domestic violence against women in Kurdistan are alarming and reflect the ongoing challenges they face."

Despite awareness efforts, statistics reportedly show a troubling rise in femicide and violations against women, necessitating serious action from authorities and civil society to address this issue.

Activity Schedule The campaign continues with a series of women's events leading up to March 8:

March 1-2: Visits to the graves of unidentified women in Al-Sulaymaniyah, followed by a large-scale online campaign using a special hashtag symbolized by wreaths to commemorate women.

March 3: A seminar on women's issues, focusing on the challenges they face and the legal and social rights that need strengthening.

March 4: A visit to centers supporting survivors of violence, where activists will meet with women to hear their stories and explore solutions to enhance protection and psychological and social support.

March 5: A protest condemning the rise in violence against women, calling for stricter laws and enhanced legal protection mechanisms.

March 6: A large women's march in Al-Sulaymaniyah, with participants raising slogans emphasizing women's solidarity and the importance of amplifying their voices to decision-makers.

March 8: A public gathering featuring an artistic performance to celebrate Women's Day, alongside cultural and awareness activities that highlight women's role in society and stress the importance of justice and equality.