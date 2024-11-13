Iraq’s Al-Sudani arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah to meet with local officials

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday evening, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah to meet with local officials, following his visit to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Al-Sudani's plane landed at Sulaymaniyah International Airport, where he was greeted by Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and Bafel Talabani, President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Our correspondent further affirmed that Haval Abu Bakr, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor, was among those who greeted Al-Sudani, along with several members of the PUK's Political Bureau.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani arrived in Erbil and was received by Kurdistan Regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

During his visit, Al-Sudani met with KDP President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani.

The visit is part of the federal government’s efforts to enhance cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government and find solutions to issues affecting the relationship between the Regional and federal governments.