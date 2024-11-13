Al-Sudani from Al-Sulaymaniyah: Broad participation in Kurdistan elections is the greatest success

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani emphasized that broad participation in elections is the "greatest success," urging political forces not to overlook this “important message.”

Al-Sudani made these remarks during a meeting with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) President Bafel Talabani, alongside Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, during his visit to Al-Sulaymaniyah as part of his trip to the Region, according to a statement.

Al-Sudani said, "The victorious forces now face the task of reaching agreements to form the government, which we hope will be done quickly," adding that Baghdad is ready to "bridge the differences among political forces in the Region, as citizens will judge their participation by the results delivered from electoral programs."

The Prime Minister also pointed to the critical situation the region is facing due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, stressing the need for efforts to “unify national ranks in the face of regional threats.”

For his part, Bafel Talabani praised the Prime Minister’s “neutral stance” and his backing of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, expressing full support for the federal government in all matters.

Talabani reiterated his commitment to speeding up the formation of the Kurdistan government to implement agreements with the federal government, stressing “support for efforts to adopt a shared vision between both governments for better oil wealth utilization and balance.”