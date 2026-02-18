Turkiye’s Erdogan opposes military intervention in Iran as US, Israel weigh action

Shafaq News- Ankara

Any attack on Iran would not serve the interests of any country in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday, adding that Ankara had informed the United States of its opposition to military intervention against Tehran.

In remarks carried by Turkiye’s state television, Erdogan affirmed that Ankara wants to see the crisis between the United States and Iran resolved through dialogue, noting, “Ankara is in contact with both sides.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that indirect negotiations with the United States have entered the stage of preparing and drafting a potential agreement, following the conclusion of the second round of talks in Geneva.

Axios reported that the US President Donald Trump’s administration is nearing a “major war” against Iran, with Israel expected to take part, and that such a war could begin “very soon.”

Citing American sources, Axios said any US move against Iran would likely involve a massive military campaign lasting weeks, resembling a comprehensive war more than the limited operation conducted last month in Venezuela.

The sources added that the anticipated war would be broader in scope and with greater impact on Iran’s political system than the 12-day conflict led by Israel in June, during which the United States later joined strikes targeting underground Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to the report, the war would have significant repercussions across the region and serious implications for the remaining three years of Trump’s presidency.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that Washington will not succeed in toppling the Islamic Republic now. He referred to remarks by US President Donald Trump, writing that the United States has been unable to “eliminate” Iran over the past 47 years, adding, “That is a good confession.”