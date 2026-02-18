Iraq moves to curb recruitment into Russian army

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has moved to block the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian army, as the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its fourth year.

National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji chaired a meeting on Wednesday of a special committee tasked with addressing the issue, attended by representatives from security agencies, the Foreign Ministry and other relevant bodies. A statement from the advisory office said the committee approved measures including activating provisions of Iraq’s Penal Code that criminalize joining the armed forces of a foreign state. The decisions also target travel agencies and other entities accused of facilitating recruitment, as well as financial and logistical networks linked to the practice.

The endorsed measures were forwarded to the prime minister for final approval.

Read more: The Desperate and the Damned: Why thousands of Iraqis are fighting in Ukraine

The Iraqi parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee acknowledged in early September that Iraqi nationals were fighting alongside Russian forces and said it would investigate the matter and seek to stop it.

The issue surfaced after reports claimed thousands of Iraqis had joined Russian ranks on front lines since the war began in 2022. Broader reporting suggested more than 5,000 young Iraqis were lured to fight in Russia and Ukraine since then. Most of those who joined reportedly traveled to Moscow as tourists or used Russia as a transit point in hopes of reaching European countries.

Russian law permits foreign residents who speak Russian to sign formal contracts with the army, with monthly salaries ranging between $2,500 and $3,000.

Read more: Scoop – Thousands of Iraqis willing to enlist in Russian Army