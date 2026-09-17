Shafaq News- Damascus

Three Syrian Internal Security personnel were killed and others wounded on Thursday during an operation to arrest a wanted suspect in Al-Sanamayn, a city in southern Daraa province, authorities said.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Internal Security Forces said an armed group led by the suspect attacked the patrol and clashed with security personnel during the operation.

Security forces remained deployed across the city and were pursuing members of the group and others involved in the attack. Daraa’s Internal Security Command imposed a temporary curfew in Al-Sanamayn until the security situation stabilizes.