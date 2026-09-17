Shafaq News- Hormuz

Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to just three ships on Wednesday, down from 12 a day earlier and well below the 10-day average of about 17, preliminary ship-tracking data showed on Thursday.

Kpler data at 04:45 GMT showed that an empty dry-bulk carrier entered the strait via the Iranian shipping lane, while an empty petroleum-products tanker entered on a route not visible in normal tracking data.

A third tanker exited the waterway on an untracked route.

Reuters noted that the figures exclude vessels that may have crossed with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders switched off to avoid detection.

Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil passes, has remained largely closed under Iranian restrictions since Feb. 28, following the joint US-Israeli war on Iran. The corridor briefly reopened after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) took effect on June 18, but closed again amid renewed military escalation, with Tehran asserting that the waterway remains under Iranian control. US President Donald Trump, however, said that the waterway is "open and operating."