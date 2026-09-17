Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday to attend the 2026 Al-Sulaymaniyah Economic Summit (Slemani Summit).

A Shafaq News correspondent said Barzani was received by KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr and several local and party officials.

Barzani is scheduled to address the opening of the summit, which is also being attended by Iraqi President Nizar Amedi and officials from the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).