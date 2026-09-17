Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah Heavy and Medium crude prices fell sharply on Thursday, tracking declines in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy dropped $8, or 7.80%, to $94.57 per barrel, while Basrah Medium fell by the same amount, or 7.56%, to $97.87.

In global markets, Brent crude slipped to $105.52 per barrel, down 31 cents, or 0.29%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 35 cents, or 0.34%, to $102.08.

By contrast, the OPEC Reference Basket rose $1.52, or 1.23%, to $124.63 per barrel.