Shafaq News- Washington

A US-contracted vessel was struck in an Iranian attack near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing two sources.

The sources said the incident involved four Iranian drones and at leastone missile. One of the projectiles struck the vessel, causing minor injuries, including cases of smoke inhalation. Those injured are currently receiving treatment in a Gulf country, the network reported.

Fox News sources also added that some US personnel were aboard the vessel at the time of the incident.

Iran has not yet confirmed the reported attack.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone overnight over Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, the IRGC said it had shot down three MQ-1 drones over and around the strategic waterway.