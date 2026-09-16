Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) seized 8,670 leaked and smuggled school textbooks in Baghdad in violation of Education Ministry regulations, the agency said on Wednesday.

INSS personnel intercepted a vehicle at the Al-Shaab checkpoint carrying 6,000 leaked textbooks. They also stopped another vehicle carrying 1,600 books.

After obtaining judicial approval, security personnel set up an ambush at the same checkpoint and intercepted a third vehicle carrying 1,070 smuggled school textbooks.

Iraq is facing textbook shortages ahead of the 2026–2027 school year, with printing funds sharply reduced. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has ordered contracts opened to Iraqi and foreign printers.

In Karbala, officials said the province needs 350 more schools, while a 200-school project remains stalled and textbook supplies are depleted.