Shafaq News- Riyadh

The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia while keeping the Kingdom at Level 3 —“Reconsider Travel”— citing risks from Iranian missile and drone attacks, armed conflict and terrorism.

The update added restrictions on US government employees, barring travel within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the Yemen border and non-essential trips to Qatif. Travel to Qatif, Jizan, Asir and Najran requires special authorization.

The State Department also warned of risks from Iranian missile and drone attacks, falling debris from intercepted projectiles and possible disruptions to commercial flights.

Americans were advised not to travel to areas along the Yemen border, which remain at Level 4 —“Do Not Travel.”

The advisory also warned that Saudi authorities may impose exit bans over legal, financial or family disputes and may detain people over social-media activity considered critical or disruptive to public order.