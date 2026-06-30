Al-Zaidi plans Iran, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia visits after US trip

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will follow his upcoming visit to the United States by a tour including Iran, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia, all of which share a border with Iraq.

Speaking to the newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, al-Zaidi said that he had received numerous invitations to visit countries including France, the UK, and Germany, but that priority would go to the three neighbors for “important joint work,” after the Washington visit.

An informed source earlier told Shafaq News that al-Zaidi will use his upcoming visit to the United States next week to discuss the release of one of Iraq's bank financial guarantees held, estimated at around $30 billion, alongside economic and investment files.

Read more: Iraq PM al-Zaidi to Washington with energy deals front, “militia file” unresolved