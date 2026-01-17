Baghdad and Paris coordinate strategy on US–Iran standoff

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, reviewed escalating tensions between the United States and Iran during a phone call on Saturday.

According to a statement, the discussions focused on the potential impact of the US–Iran standoff on regional stability. The two officials also considered Hussein’s upcoming trip to Iran, along with France’s and the European Union’s approach to relations with Tehran.

Earlier, Hussein held separate phone conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, further covering the US-Iran tensions and their possible consequences for the region.

Speaking to Shafaq News, an Iranian source previously confirmed that Hussein is scheduled to visit Tehran on Sunday for a one-day official trip. He is expected to meet Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials to discuss Baghdad–Tehran relations and the latest developments in the Washington–Tehran tension.

The unrest in Iran began on December 28, 2025, after the rial fell to about 1.45 million per US dollar, sparking sharp increases in food prices and inflation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency has documented 3,090 confirmed deaths, with 3,882 additional cases under review, at least 2,055 serious injuries, and 22,123 arrests nationwide. Iranian authorities acknowledge roughly 2,000 fatalities.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of fueling instability, with Araghchi arguing that demonstrations began peacefully before turning violent due to what he described as the “infiltration of armed groups.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military options targeting Iran’s security apparatus, while stopping short of a final decision since the protests erupted. He has also imposed a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran and suspended planned engagements with Iranian officials.

