Nasiriyah residents protest poor electricity supply

Shafaq News- Nasiriyah

Dozens of residents took to the streets in central Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, on Friday, protesting electricity shortages.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that Demonstrators blocked a road and the Al-Mansouriya intersection in central Nasiriyah using burning tires, demanding improved power supplies to their areas.

The protesters called on the government to provide an immediate solution before, as they put it, “it is too late,” and tensions escalate further.

Earlier this week, residents of Al-Fuhod district, east of Dhi Qar, also held protests over poor electricity supplies.