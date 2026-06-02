Gas supply decline cuts Kurdistan Region power generation by 800 MW

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s electricity system experienced a significant decline in supply hours on Tuesday after reduced gas production from the Kormor field, which fuels several power generation plants.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, electricity generation in the Region fell from 4,500 megawatts to 3,700 megawatts, resulting in a loss of approximately 800 megawatts of generating capacity and directly affecting the stability of power supplies.

Meanwhile, Shafaq News correspondent in Erbil reported that neighborhoods across the city have already begun experiencing a sharp shortage in government electricity supplies, prompting the owners of private neighborhood generators in many residential areas to start operating their units to compensate for the shortfall and meet residents’ electricity needs.

Earlier, Erbil's Governor Omed Khoshnaw stated that the province has allocated about 100 billion Iraqi dinars (about $64.3M) to build three strategic 132 kV power stations in the 8 Hasarok area, Taimar Industrial Zone, and Shamamak subdistrict.