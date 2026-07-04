Erbil approves fuel imports to ease shortage

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources on Saturday authorized fuel imports to address gasoline shortages and curb rising prices.

Acting Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammed Salih instructed border crossings and inspection checkpoints to facilitate the uninterrupted entry of imported fuel tankers into the Region, stressing that all shipments must comply with the ministry's approved quality control standards.

Recent increases in gasoline prices have led to long queues at government-run fuel stations across the Region, where subsidized fuel remains cheaper than commercial supplies. Fuel station operators blamed reduced shipments, supply shortages, and regional tensions, while taxi drivers warned that higher fuel costs were increasing pressure on the transport sector and consumers.