Morocco march past Canada into World Cup last eight

Shafaq News- Houston

Morocco reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after beating Canada 3-0 in Houston, ending the co-hosts’ historic run and extending their own push for another deep tournament campaign.

Morocco will face Paraguay or France in the quarter-finals.

Canada started with intensity, pressing high and creating the better early chances as Jonathan David tested Bono and Tani Oluwaseyi missed an opening to put the co-hosts ahead.

Morocco were forced into an early change when Ismael Saibari went off injured, but Mohamed Ouahbi’s side settled after the break and found the breakthrough through Azzedine Ounahi.

Ounahi opened the scoring in the 50th minute after a worked set-piece involving Achraf Hakimi, punishing Canada after their strong first-half spell.

Canada pushed for an equalizer, but Morocco stayed compact, slowed the tempo, and relied on Bono’s control of his area to protect the lead.

Ounahi then struck again late in the match from a Brahim Díaz assist, before substitute Soufiane Rahimi added Morocco’s third in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal their place in the last eight.

Canada exit after their best World Cup campaign, having reached the knockout stage and won a knockout match for the first time, while Morocco, semifinalists in 2022, continue to carry African hopes and are now one win away from returning to the World Cup semifinals.