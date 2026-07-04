France grind past Paraguay in World Cup knockout test

Shafaq News- Philadelphia

France reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after beating Paraguay 1-0 in Philadelphia, with Kylian Mbappé’s second-half penalty settling a tense Round of 16 tie.

France will face Morocco in the quarter-finals after the Atlas Lions defeated Canada 3-0 earlier.

Paraguay frustrated France for long spells, defending deep, breaking up rhythm, and forcing Didier Deschamps’ side into a patient search for space.

France carried most of the attacking threat in the first half, earning repeated corners and testing Paraguay from distance, but the South Americans held firm to reach the interval level.

The breakthrough came after Désiré Doué went down in the area and a VAR review awarded France a penalty. Mbappé converted from the spot, giving France the edge after a match in which their control had not produced enough clear chances.

Paraguay, who had reached the last 16 by eliminating Germany on penalties, pushed through the final stages but could not find the equalizer.