Israeli military claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces killed an armed Hezbollah member near their troops in the Majdal Zoun village of Tyre district, southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

Lebanese media outlets reported that an Apache helicopter fired five missiles in the same district, while heavy machine-gun fire targeted areas in the Bint Jbeil district. Airstrikes also hit locations in both areas, and one civilian was wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Mansouri.

❌BLATANT VIOLATION OF THE AGREEMENT: An armed terrorist was identified operating inside the Security Zone, in the Majdal Zoun area in southern Lebanon.In response, IDF soldiers opened fire at the terrorist & eliminated him. pic.twitter.com/NqovQFY2i0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 4, 2026

The death toll from the Israeli war between March 2 and July 2 stood at 4,303, with 12,202 wounded, including women and children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Earlier this week, Israel said it carried out raids on 10 Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, used to “prepare attacks against Israeli forces operating in the security zone.”

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement in Washington on June 26. While some Lebanese leaders welcomed the accord as a step toward restoring state authority, Hezbollah rejected it, insisting on an unconditional Israeli withdrawal and refusing to surrender its weapons.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far