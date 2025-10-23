Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in Beqaa and northern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon’s Beqaa region and the country’s north, according to the Israeli military on Thursday.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X that Israeli fighter jets struck several Hezbollah facilities, including a training camp where militants were reportedly present, adding that the camp had been used to prepare fighters for attacks on Israeli targets, offering live-fire training and weapons instruction.

Additional strikes, he added, hit a “missile production site and military infrastructure” in the Beqaa Valley, along with Hezbollah positions in the Sharbain area in northern Lebanon.

This is a breaking story...