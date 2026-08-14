PSG near $120M+ double transfer

Shafaq News- Paris

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on deals for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Ajax winger Mika Godts worth about $121 million combined.

Cadena SER reported on Friday that Barcelona and PSG have agreed a deal worth about $58 million for Ferran, with the 26-year-old already in Paris for a medical as the clubs exchange documents.

PSG have also reached a verbal agreement with Ajax for Godts in a package worth about $64 million, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old is expected to sign through 2031 once the paperwork is completed.

🚨🔴🔵 BREAKING: Paris Saint-Germain reach verbal agreement with Ajax for Mika Godts, here we go! 💣Package worth €55m verbally agreed after new official bid sent by PSG.Documents yet to be exchanged but verbal pact in place.Exclusive story from July, confirmed. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/FVLEGeppX9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2026

AS reported that Godts scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 32 Eredivisie appearances last season, while Luis Enrique spoke directly with the Belgian during PSG’s pursuit.

The prospective double move would follow PSG’s signing of Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco earlier this month, further strengthening an attack already featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué.