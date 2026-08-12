PSG beat Aston Villa to retain UEFA Super Cup

Shafaq News- Salzburg

Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in Salzburg on Wednesday, securing the trophy for a second successive year.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 20th minute before 17-year-old Brian Madjo equalised for Villa just before halftime, becoming the youngest scorer in UEFA Super Cup history.

Désiré Doué restored PSG’s lead in the 61st minute after VAR overturned an initial offside decision, and Luis Enrique’s side held on despite late pressure from Unai Emery’s team.

The win follows PSG’s 2025 Super Cup triumph over Tottenham and adds to a run that also includes back-to-back Champions League titles.

Europa League holders Villa were making their first Super Cup appearance since 1982.