Saudi Arabia intercepts Iranian missiles over Riyah

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said Friday that its air defenses intercepted five Cruise missiles and a drone launched from Iran over the Al-Kharj area, while Bahrain reported responding to multiple aerial threats also originating from Iran.

Since February 28, Israel and the United States have been conducting attacks on Iran that have killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior security officials. Tehran has responded by launching barrages of missiles and drones toward Israel and US bases in the Gulf countries.