China urges quick progress on US-Iran accord

Shafaq News- Beijing

China on Wednesday underlined the importance of preserving and implementing the recently signed US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), calling for sustained momentum in negotiations and a swift move toward a comprehensive agreement acceptable to both sides.

During a meeting in Beijing with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that the regional truce remains fragile, expressing Beijing’s readiness to work with Saudi Arabia to reduce tensions and advance long-term stability.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump stated that Iran had requested a meeting in Doha, while a source familiar with the discussions conveyed to Reuters that US and Iranian technical teams were expected to meet in the Qatari capital in the coming days to discuss implementation of the two countries’ MoU.

Qatar, however, denied that a high-level meeting had been scheduled, maintaining that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Doha for consultations with mediators but would not meet Iranian officials directly.

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