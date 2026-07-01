Mexico extend perfect World Cup run against Ecuador

Shafaq News- Mexico City

Mexico reached the World Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, beating Ecuador 2-0 at Estadio Azteca to set up a meeting with England or DR Congo.

Julian Quiñones opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after a pass from Roberto Alvarado, before Raul Jimenez doubled the lead nine minutes later with his 47th international goal.

The win ended Mexico’s 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory, their first since the 1986 tournament on home soil.

Mexico have now won four straight matches without conceding, extending a perfect home campaign under Javier Aguirre.

Ecuador pushed after halftime but could not break Mexico’s defense, while Piero Hincapie was sent off in stoppage time.

The match was played at a packed Estadio Azteca after a thunderstorm delay, adding another chapter to Mexico’s World Cup history at the venue. They entered the knockout stage as Group A winners after beating South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia, while Ecu ador reached the Round of 32 from Group E after a 2-1 comeback win over Germany.