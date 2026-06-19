Iran protest FIFA over World Cup restrictions

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's football federation is preparing to file an official complaint with FIFA over restrictions affecting the national team's travel arrangements during the 2026 World Cup, arguing that the measures violate the principle of equal treatment among participating teams.

The complaint focuses on Iran's Group G match against Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles. The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) stated that organizers rejected a request to arrive two days before kickoff, allowing the squad to enter the city only 24 hours before the match.

The controversy follows Iran's opening Group G draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles, after which the team was required to return immediately to its base in Tijuana, Mexico, rather than remain in the city for a recovery session.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei later labeled his side “the most oppressed” team at the tournament, while captain Mehdi Taremi called the situation “a disaster.”