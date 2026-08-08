Iraqi forces arrest former MP Abu Mazen in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A joint security force arrested former member of parliament Ahmed al-Jubouri, known as Abu Mazen, in Baghdad on Saturday on corruption-related charges, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the arrest was carried out under judicial orders.

The United States Treasury Department placed al-Jubouri under sanctions in July 2019, accusing him of corruption and the misappropriation of state assets, according to its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the body that administers the country's elections, disqualified him from running in the November 2025 parliamentary vote.

Al-Jubouri, a Sunni politician from Saladin province in northern Iraq, leads the National Masses Party, also rendered al-Jamaheer. He served as governor of Saladin from 2013 to 2014 and later held a seat in the Council of Representatives, Iraq's federal parliament. After his party gained ground in the December 2023 provincial elections, the Saladin provincial council voted on February 4, 2024, to install him as governor again, but the Iraqi presidency declined to issue the decree confirming the appointment, citing prior criminal cases and calling the vote unlawful.

No further details on the case had been released by the judiciary at the time of publication.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases