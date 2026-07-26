Saladin Council member arrested on corruption charges

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces, accompanied by the Commission of Integrity, detained Saladin Provincial Council member Kamel Abbas Ashraf on corruption charges on Sunday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the operation was carried out under a judicial warrant issued against Ashraf, but did not disclose the nature of the alleged corruption charges.

The council has not yet commented on the arrest, which came days after it denied reports circulating on social media that its headquarters had been raided or that one of its members had been detained.

On Wednesday, Dhiaa Jaafar, the senior judge at Baghdad's Second Al-Karkh Investigation Court, said investigations into recently detained Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Refining Affairs Adnan Al-Jumaili had led authorities to seize 13 billion Iraqi dinars (about $9.92M) and $400,000 hidden at several locations in Saladin.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained