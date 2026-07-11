Police detain former Integrity Committee Chief in corruption case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces arrested former Iraqi lawmaker Talal Al-Zobaie in Baghdad on Sunday during a joint operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Federal Commission of Integrity, a security source told Shafaq News.

The arrest is the latest under Iraq's Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, which targets current and former officials, politicians, and lawmakers accused of corruption and misuse of public funds.

He chaired the parliamentary Integrity Committee during the 2014–2018 legislative term. In August 2019, parliament voted to lift his immunity at the request of the Supreme Judicial Council following complaints and allegations related to his tenure as committee chairman. Later, the Karkh Investigation Court for Integrity Cases issued an arrest warrant against him, imposed a travel ban, and ordered the seizure of his movable and immovable assets under Article 308 of Iraq's Penal Code.

Al-Zobaie represented Baghdad in several parliamentary terms. He won a seat in the 2021 elections as a member of the Al-Azm Alliance (The Determination Alliance), later joined the Al-Sadara Bloc (Leadership Bloc), and announced in March 2025 that he had joined the Al-Mubadara Bloc (Initiative Bloc). During earlier terms, he was affiliated with the Muttahidoon for Reform Coalition (United for Reform Coalition) and the Iraqi Decision Alliance.

Authorities have made arrests across Baghdad, Babil, Maysan, Erbil, Dhi Qar, Al-Muthanna, Kirkuk, and Al-Diwaniyah as the anti-corruption campaign widened to multiple state institutions.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far