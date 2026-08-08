Erbil drug raid nets 5 kg of crystal meth

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Saladin

Iraqi authorities seized 5 kg (11 lb) of crystal methamphetamine and arrested three suspects in Erbil during a joint counter-narcotics operation, the Interior Ministry stated on Saturday.

The ministry noted that the operation was carried out in coordination between the Saladin Directorate for Narcotics Affairs and Erbil's Counter-Narcotics Directorate after intelligence-led surveillance identified the suspects and tracked their movements before they were arrested.

Last month, Iraqi authorities declared seizing 16.8 tonnes of narcotics since 2023, dismantling an international trafficking network, and securing hundreds of death and life sentences against convicted drug traffickers.