Iran’s Ghalibaf warns of readiness for escalation

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran continues dialogue with the United States, but is prepared for confrontation if understandings are not implemented, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf stated on Tuesday.

In remarks reported by Iranian media, Ghalibaf said some parties occasionally attempt to avoid complying with Iranian procedures and arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Iran would respond to such actions.

“Maritime restrictions are a form of war that was later lifted under an understanding,” he said, noting that Tehran is following the dialogue process to implement Article 13 of a memorandum of understanding.

Ghalibaf affirmed that the United States had committed under the agreement to end the war in Lebanon and support Lebanese state sovereignty over its territory, stressing that Iran is working to ensure full implementation of these provisions.

“Talks are continuing to implement five conditions that must be applied immediately or at least begin implementation without delay.”

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry denied on Tuesday that a high-level meeting between the United States and Iran is scheduled, noting that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are in Doha for consultations with mediators on the progress of negotiations.