Riyadh, Tehran, and Beijing convene joint talks in Iran

Shafaq News – Tehran

Saudi Arabia and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the Beijing Agreement and to strengthening good-neighborly relations based on the UN Charter, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international law.

In a joint statement following a meeting of the Saudi-Iranian-Chinese committee in Tehran, both countries welcomed China’s “ongoing positive role”, emphasizing the importance of its support in monitoring and advancing the agreement’s implementation. China, for its part, expressed its readiness to continue “supporting and encouraging the steps taken by Riyadh and Tehran to develop their relations across various fields.”

The meeting, held at the deputy foreign minister level, called for an “immediate halt to Israeli aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria” and condemned “acts of aggression and violations of Iran’s territorial integrity.”

The three countries also reiterated their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen consistent with internationally recognized principles and under UN auspices.

On March 10, 2023, China brokered the Saudi–Iran agreement, paving the way for the restoration of diplomatic relations after a seven-year rupture. The deal committed both countries to reopen embassies within two months, respect sovereignty, and refrain from interference. By June 2023, Riyadh and Tehran formally reopened their missions.