Shafaq News- Washington

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, on Wednesday, said oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz had reached a single-day peak of nearly 18 million barrels, while the seven-day average had risen to around 11 million barrels per day.

Preliminary ship-tracking data showed that only four vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, well below the 10-day average of 18, Reuters reported. Some vessels may have passed through with their tracking systems switched off.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that it had shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The US had not immediately confirmed the claim.

The IRGC also said on Tuesday that it had downed three MQ-1 drones over and around the strategic waterway.