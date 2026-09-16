Shafaq News- Stockholm

Sweden summoned Iran’s ambassador and ordered an Iranian Embassy official in Stockholm to leave the country over activities it said were incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry did not identify the official or provide details about the activities that prompted the decision.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told AFP Iran had long conducted activities in and against Sweden targeting opponents of the Iranian government, as well as Jewish and Israeli interests in the country.