Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will travel to Al-Sulaymaniyah on September 17 to attend a high-level economic summit, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Barzani will deliver a speech at the Al-Sulaymaniyah Economic Summit, scheduled for September 17 and 18, the source added.

The summit, to be held at the Grand Millennium Hotel, will focus on economic conditions and capital markets, investment and real estate, and links between the banking, investment and industrial sectors. Discussions will also address confidence in banks, political and economic disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, and support for the private sector.

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