President Barzani calls Sulaymaniyah governor after deadly gas explosion

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended condolences to the families of the gas explosion victims that killed at least four persons and injured dozens in Sulaymaniyah on Thursday.

A readout issued by the region's presidency said that President Barzani held a phone call with Sulaymaniyah's governor, Haval Abu Bakr, in the aftermath of the tragic explosion and offered to put an array of resources under his disposal.

The governor expressed gratitude to the president's gesture and briefed him on the latest updates on the rescue operations and the damages caused by the explosion.

Earlier today, Abu Bakr said that the blast caused by maintenance work on a gas heating system brought three buildings to the ground.

Twenty persons have been rescued so far with ten Civil Defense teams combing the rubbles searching for survivors.