Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani calls Sulaymaniyah governor after deadly gas explosion

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-17T21:26:47+0000
President Barzani calls Sulaymaniyah governor after deadly gas explosion

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended condolences to the families of the gas explosion victims that killed at least four persons and injured dozens in Sulaymaniyah on Thursday.

A readout issued by the region's presidency said that President Barzani held a phone call with Sulaymaniyah's governor, Haval Abu Bakr, in the aftermath of the tragic explosion and offered to put an array of resources under his disposal.

The governor expressed gratitude to the president's gesture and briefed him on the latest updates on the rescue operations and the damages caused by the explosion.

Earlier today, Abu Bakr said that the blast caused by maintenance work on a gas heating system brought three buildings to the ground.

Twenty persons have been rescued so far with ten Civil Defense teams combing the rubbles searching for survivors.

related

President Barzani arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2022-05-22 07:42:10
President Barzani arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah

Turkish warplanes strike Penjwen of Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-08-24 07:38:37
Turkish warplanes strike Penjwen of Al-Sulaymaniyah

Four terrorists apprehended in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2022-01-10 19:14:07
Four terrorists apprehended in Al-Sulaymaniyah

President Barzani participates in Saudi Arabia’s National Day celebration

Date: 2022-09-23 18:03:09
President Barzani participates in Saudi Arabia’s National Day celebration

Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-07 16:23:14
Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Date: 2020-09-04 16:15:41
The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Date: 2022-01-17 08:31:01
Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

President Barzani praises CHP's new policy toward Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-06 14:16:33
President Barzani praises CHP's new policy toward Kurdistan