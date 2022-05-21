President Barzani to visit Al-Sulaymaniyah to gather "the Kurdish House"

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, will visit Al-Sulaymaniyah, on Sunday to meet with the political parties.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) decided to normalize its relations with the other political parties in the Kurdistan Region.

Our source added that President Barzani, who is also the KDP Deputy President, will visit the political parties in Al-Sulaymaniyah to discuss the common issues in the "Kurdish House" and normalize the situation among all Kurdish political components.

It is worth noting that the dispute between the two Kurdish poles (KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.