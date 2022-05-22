Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-22T07:42:10+0000
President Barzani arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, has arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday morning.

Upon his arrival, President Barzani headed, along with the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani, headed toward the third Military School-Qallacholan to attend the commissioning ceremony of the 16th class of graduated cadets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the agenda of the ceremony includes a keynote speech by President Barzani, representatives of the Iraqi presidency, Iraqi ministry of defense, and Kurdistan's ministry of Peshmerga affairs.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the president will hold a series of meetings with the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani, the Secretary-General of Kurdistan's Islamic Union Salah al-Din Bahaa al-Din, the Coordinator of the Change "Gorran" movement Omar Sayyid Ali, and the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party Ali Bapir.

related

A curfew in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja

Date: 2020-12-08 19:20:14
A curfew in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja

Seven traffic accidents in al-Sulaymaniyah on the first day of Eid al-Fitr

Date: 2021-05-14 07:36:14
Seven traffic accidents in al-Sulaymaniyah on the first day of Eid al-Fitr

Kurdistan's President: to draw lessons from Imam Hussein sacrifices

Date: 2021-09-28 11:35:01
Kurdistan's President: to draw lessons from Imam Hussein sacrifices

Turkish warplanes kill one person, wound others in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-10-09 07:41:42
Turkish warplanes kill one person, wound others in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Barzani meets Germany's Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-24 08:23:28
Barzani meets Germany's Consul General in Erbil

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Date: 2022-02-19 21:47:21
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Barzani-Tueller: Terrorism and ISIS are still serious and real dangers in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-21 15:15:32
Barzani-Tueller: Terrorism and ISIS are still serious and real dangers in Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as US President

Date: 2021-01-20 20:15:54
Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as US President