President Barzani arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday to attend the seventh International Political and Economic Forum.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Barzani was received upon his arrival at m by Governor Haval Abu Bakr, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, former President of Iraq Barham Salih, and a number of local officials.