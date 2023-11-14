Barzani commemorates al-Sulaymaniyah's 239th anniversary

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region extended congratulations on the occasion of the 239th anniversary of the establishment of al-Sulaymaniyah Province, known as the cultural capital of Kurdistan.

In a message released by the Presidency of the Region, President Barzani stated, "On the occasion of the 239th anniversary of the founding of the cultural capital of Kurdistan, the beloved city of al-Sulaymaniyah, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of the city of sacrifice."

He added, "al-Sulaymaniyah has always been a vibrant city with its influential role and significance in the struggle and sacrifices for the freedom of our people."

Concluding his message, the President of the Region wished "continuous prosperity and progress for al-Sulaymaniyah and all other cities of Kurdistan."